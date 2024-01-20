Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 436,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Stock Performance

BrightView stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

