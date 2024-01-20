SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Shares Up 1.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.15. 44,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 52,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

SoftBank Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.