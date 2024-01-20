SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Up 0.8%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.78 and last traded at $97.78. 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.14% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

