Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,057.49

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,057.49 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.82). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,082 ($13.77), with a volume of 2,696,079 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.88) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.63) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.33).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,049.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5,495.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.57), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,400.18). In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,008 ($12.83) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,826.06). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.57), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,400.18). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.