Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 3,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 36,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,930,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,583,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

