Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 850 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May makes up approximately 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAY. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,154,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 688.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the period.

BATS:FMAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 11,496 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $499.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

