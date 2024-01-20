Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 9,934,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,795. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.