Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,614,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 94,119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OUNZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 532,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.