Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after buying an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 98,051.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ARKG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 2,704,806 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

