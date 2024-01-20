Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. 3,906,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $51.40.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
