Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Lowers Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the period. Block comprises 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

SQ traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 8,642,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

