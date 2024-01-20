SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Up 6.0 %

SLG stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.