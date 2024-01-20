Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of SKY opened at $69.98 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

