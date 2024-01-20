Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Up 1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

