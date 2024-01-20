SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.99. Approximately 162,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 160,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.30 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 38.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.6933798 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

