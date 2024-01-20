Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO David Badawi Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,414 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $17,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,642,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.