Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 5,443 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGHT stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 437,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

