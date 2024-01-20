Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Trading Up 0.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 46,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 41,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

