Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Declines By 6.5%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.14 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 326,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

