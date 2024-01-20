Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declines By 5.8%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRA International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $589,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $589,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $540,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,524.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

