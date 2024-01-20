Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Declines By 5.4%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 735,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

