Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Decreases By 5.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

