Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Decreases By 6.0%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

AXT Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

