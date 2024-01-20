Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Drops By 6.2%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ALG stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

