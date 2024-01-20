Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 6,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.