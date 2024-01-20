Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $5.90 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.77. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $485.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.