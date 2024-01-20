Shell (NYSE:SHEL) versus GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) Financial Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shell and GSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 2 2 0 2.20 GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Shell has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -136.24, indicating that its stock price is 13,724% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shell and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 8.51% 15.91% 7.23% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell and GSV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.53 $42.31 billion $8.44 7.24 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shell beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

