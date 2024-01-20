ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $575.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $749.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $692.62 and its 200 day moving average is $612.92. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $753.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

