Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 429,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 390,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Seer Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 540.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seer

About Seer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seer by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seer by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seer by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

