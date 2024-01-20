Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 429,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 390,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Seer Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 540.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Seer
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.