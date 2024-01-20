Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6555118 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

