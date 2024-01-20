Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

STX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.