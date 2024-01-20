Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.25.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

