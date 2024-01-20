Scotiabank Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.45.

Shares of CPX opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.87.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

