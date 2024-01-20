Scotiabank Trims Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$16.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.35.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.8051282 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.