Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Reduced by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. 4,095,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.