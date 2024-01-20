Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 119,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.