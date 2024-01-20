Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lessened by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,015,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,672. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

