Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 261,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.31 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
