Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.