Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of SANA opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.