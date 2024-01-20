San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SJT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

