Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,011,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $407,933,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $280.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

