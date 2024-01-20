Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 29,408 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 5.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 2,166,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

