Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

USMV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,239 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

