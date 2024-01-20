Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $9.52 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 420,244 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

