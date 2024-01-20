Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

