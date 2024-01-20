RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $50.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,660,338. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RxSight by 788.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

