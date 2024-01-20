RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

