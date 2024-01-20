RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

