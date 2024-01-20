Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.47

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.47 and traded as high as C$132.96. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$132.52, with a volume of 6,707,487 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6171875 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

